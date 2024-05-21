Sign up
Photo 461
They will continue mowing tomorrow
We are still mowing. And we have a drought and after mowing the grass is not nicely cut but the earth is ash.
21st May 2024
21st May 24
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3116
photos
257
followers
225
following
126% complete
Tags
nomomay-24
