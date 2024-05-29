Sign up
Previous
Photo 469
The quaking grasses
29th May 2024
29th May 24
4
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3132
photos
256
followers
225
following
128% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
29th May 2024 5:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nomowmay-24
Renee Salamon
ace
Nice dof
May 30th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful - great light and bokeh !
May 30th, 2024
Diana
ace
How gorgeous, they seem to be dancing in the light! Wonderful capture and bokeh.
May 30th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
May 30th, 2024
