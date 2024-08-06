Sign up
Photo 478
abstract 6
fragment of the building's facade
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
OM-5
Taken
4th August 2024 3:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstractaug2024
Brian
ace
Awesome. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
August 7th, 2024
