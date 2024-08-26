Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 498
abstract 26
26th August 2024
26th Aug 24
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3256
photos
249
followers
220
following
136% complete
View this month »
491
492
493
494
495
496
497
498
Latest from all albums
2642
495
496
2643
497
2644
2645
498
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
OM-5
Taken
26th August 2024 5:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstractaug2024
Nigel Rogers
ace
Great texture, compressed wood board?
August 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful textures and tone.
August 27th, 2024
haskar
ace
@nigelrogers
Yes, it is plywood
August 27th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Nice one!
August 27th, 2024
Annie D
ace
great lines and textures
August 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close