Previous
abstract 26 by haskar
Photo 498

abstract 26

26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
136% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Nigel Rogers ace
Great texture, compressed wood board?
August 27th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful textures and tone.
August 27th, 2024  
haskar ace
@nigelrogers Yes, it is plywood
August 27th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Nice one!
August 27th, 2024  
Annie D ace
great lines and textures
August 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise