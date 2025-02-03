Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 506
FOR-3 Around the Block
I used to live in a quiet place, but since the metro line was built near me, a lot of tall office buildings have been built.
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
4
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3438
photos
251
followers
217
following
138% complete
View this month »
499
500
501
502
503
504
505
506
Latest from all albums
2797
2798
504
2799
2800
505
506
2801
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
4
Fav's
6
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
OM-5
Taken
3rd February 2025 10:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
chikadnz
ace
Interesting architecture, looks great in B&W.
February 3rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love this capture and lighting
February 3rd, 2025
Heather
ace
A great b/w capture! I love the light on the vertical slats! Fav
February 3rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Great lines!
February 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close