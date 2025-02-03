Previous
FOR-3 Around the Block by haskar
FOR-3 Around the Block

I used to live in a quiet place, but since the metro line was built near me, a lot of tall office buildings have been built.
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

haskar

chikadnz ace
Interesting architecture, looks great in B&W.
February 3rd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love this capture and lighting
February 3rd, 2025  
Heather ace
A great b/w capture! I love the light on the vertical slats! Fav
February 3rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Great lines!
February 3rd, 2025  
