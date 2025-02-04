Previous
FOR-4 Around the Block by haskar
Photo 507

FOR-4 Around the Block

Work in office buildings never seems to end
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
LManning (Laura)
This is stellar.
February 4th, 2025  
Rob Z
Wow Haskar - what an incredible image. I love how it's so detailed that you can actually see inside each window for a little snapshot of what's happening inside. :)
February 4th, 2025  
Islandgirl
Wow, very nice detail and night scene!
February 4th, 2025  
Mags
Awesome b&w!
February 4th, 2025  
