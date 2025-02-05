Previous
FOR-5 Around the Block by haskar
FOR-5 Around the Block

5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Rob Z ace
Lol - literally "around the block" - how good!
February 5th, 2025  
Heather ace
Love the crinkly textures of whatever is covering the building! This is great in b/w! Fav
February 5th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
It's like one of those wrapped art works by Christo and Jeanne-Claude: https://christojeanneclaude.net/artworks/realized-projects/
February 5th, 2025  
