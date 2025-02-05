Sign up
Photo 508
FOR-5 Around the Block
Packed
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
3
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
OM-5
Taken
5th February 2025 10:55am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
for2025
Rob Z
ace
Lol - literally "around the block" - how good!
February 5th, 2025
Heather
ace
Love the crinkly textures of whatever is covering the building! This is great in b/w! Fav
February 5th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
It's like one of those wrapped art works by Christo and Jeanne-Claude:
https://christojeanneclaude.net/artworks/realized-projects/
February 5th, 2025
