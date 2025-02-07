Previous
FOR-7 Around the Block by haskar
FOR-7 Around the Block

Back from shopping
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful bw
February 7th, 2025  
vaidas ace
Lots of lines lead to the Hair salon for snails :)
Sorry, sometimes it is fun to interpret something differently.

@haskar after our conversation last year about visiting Warsaw, if you have free time tomorrow, I invite you to visit the paper modeling competition Kartonowa Syrenka at MAL Kajakowa 12b, Ursynow 8:00-16:00. You can find me there by calling +37065226522 or simply by catching someone who takes lots of photos :)
February 7th, 2025  
