Photo 510
FOR-7 Around the Block
Back from shopping
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
2
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3446
photos
252
followers
217
following
139% complete
View this month »
503
504
505
506
507
508
509
510
Latest from all albums
2802
507
2803
508
509
2804
2805
510
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
OM-5
Taken
7th February 2025 5:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful bw
February 7th, 2025
vaidas
ace
Lots of lines lead to the Hair salon for snails :)
Sorry, sometimes it is fun to interpret something differently.
@haskar
after our conversation last year about visiting Warsaw, if you have free time tomorrow, I invite you to visit the paper modeling competition Kartonowa Syrenka at MAL Kajakowa 12b, Ursynow 8:00-16:00. You can find me there by calling +37065226522 or simply by catching someone who takes lots of photos :)
February 7th, 2025
