FOR-13 vintage by haskar
Photo 516

FOR-13 vintage

Old samovar. Made in the Warsaw Norblin plate factory.
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such beautiful craftmanship in these pieces of plated silver ! fav
February 13th, 2025  
Mags ace
What a lovely one! My brass one is very tarnished at the moment. =)
February 13th, 2025  
