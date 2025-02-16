Previous
FOR-16 vintage by haskar
Photo 519

FOR-16 vintage

A milk tank
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

haskar

Heather ace
A great piece of vintage for sure! I love the textures and the milk stains on the tank! Great in b/w too! Fav
February 16th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ,how I remember similar when the farmer would bring the milk down in churns to the main road ,so the tankard would pick them up and in return leave the empty churn for the farmer to pick up !
February 16th, 2025  
Nigel Rogers ace
I remember these at my great uncle's farm..
February 16th, 2025  
