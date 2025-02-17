Previous
FOR-17 composition by haskar
Photo 520

FOR-17 composition

interior of the Warsaw University of Technology
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
chikadnz ace
Beautiful architecture and composition.
February 17th, 2025  
Mags ace
Splendid architecture and capture!
February 17th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Outstanding composition
February 17th, 2025  
Jo ace
Great composition and a beautiful staircase
February 17th, 2025  
Karen ace
What wonderful arches and architecture - a stately interior and staircase. Beautifully captured.
February 17th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
How marvellous from that viewpoint.
February 17th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Real Escher image here. https://moa.byu.edu/m-c-eschers-relativity/
February 17th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super pov to capture this delightful architectural and timeless features of this interior ! fav
February 17th, 2025  
Tia ace
Very cool shot
February 17th, 2025  
