FOR-19 composition by haskar
Photo 522

FOR-19 composition

Glass roof in the auditorium of the Warsaw University of Technology
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Rob Z ace
Love that architectural feel.
February 19th, 2025  
Elisa Smith ace
Wonderful.
February 19th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 19th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
well done!
February 19th, 2025  
