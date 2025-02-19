Sign up
Photo 522
FOR-19 composition
Glass roof in the auditorium of the Warsaw University of Technology
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
4
5
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
515
516
517
518
519
520
521
522
519
2814
520
2815
2816
521
2817
522
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
OM-5
Taken
17th February 2025 9:07am
Tags
for2025
Rob Z
ace
Love that architectural feel.
February 19th, 2025
Elisa Smith
ace
Wonderful.
February 19th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
February 19th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
well done!
February 19th, 2025
