FOR-20 composition by haskar
Photo 523

FOR-20 composition

Arcades in the socialist realist style
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Barb ace
Great vanishing point!
February 20th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
So very impressive when seen like this.
February 20th, 2025  
