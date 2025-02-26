Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 529
FOR-26 kitchen
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3484
photos
252
followers
217
following
144% complete
View this month »
522
523
524
525
526
527
528
529
Latest from all albums
526
2821
527
2822
528
2823
2824
529
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
OM-5
Taken
26th February 2025 4:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
Mags
ace
Very cool! I have no clue what it is, but the light on the coil is very nice.
February 26th, 2025
haskar
ace
@marlboromaam
This is a corkscrew. Sorry for not commenting but I have urgent work.
February 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close