Previous
FOR-27 kitchen by haskar
Photo 530

FOR-27 kitchen

A garlic press.
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
145% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jo ace
Interesting point of view
February 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact