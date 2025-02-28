Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 531
FOR-28 kitchen
This is a shot taken exactly one year ago. An old village kitchen in a museum. Sorry, but I'm on a run today. I'm leaving for two days and I won't take my computer. I've already packed my camera. See you on Monday.
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3488
photos
252
followers
217
following
145% complete
View this month »
524
525
526
527
528
529
530
531
Latest from all albums
528
2823
2824
529
2825
530
2826
531
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
28th February 2024 11:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
📸🦉 Wendy
ace
Hope all goes well. Confucius say, 'is better to be on the run than have the runs'. (sorry, a man raised me) Stay healthy and have fun :-)
February 28th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot - best wishes with your weekend away ! fav
February 28th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oooh nice image!
February 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close