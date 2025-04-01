Sign up
Previous
Photo 532
Shell
I decided to join the challenge. A simple object with an interesting shape and edges. During the challenge I would like to focus on photography techniques and lighting.
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
OM-5
Taken
2nd April 2025 7:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
April 2nd, 2025
🐞Lucy Dolittle
ace
Lovely detail and light
April 2nd, 2025
