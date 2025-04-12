Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 543
It's just light
Best on black
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3544
photos
252
followers
218
following
148% complete
View this month »
536
537
538
539
540
541
542
543
Latest from all albums
540
2866
2867
541
2868
542
2869
543
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
OM-5
Taken
12th April 2025 8:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2025
Jo
ace
Very effective and even better on black
April 12th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Best on black !
April 12th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Amazing to see
April 12th, 2025
Kathy
ace
Very pretty shell. Viewing on black is the best way to see it.
April 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close