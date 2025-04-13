Previous
Playing with light on the bulrush by haskar
Playing with light on the bulrush

Today's field shot. I placed the shell among the dead bulrushes and watched the light. I really liked the colorful background created by the light breaking through the bulrushes.
haskar

