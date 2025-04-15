Previous
In my mother's hands by haskar
Like every Tuesday I was at my mom's. She is already lying down and speaks very incomprehensibly but she likes to listen to stories. Today I told her about my project 30 shots of a shell. When she was playing with a shell I took this shot.
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful hand portrait.
April 15th, 2025  
Barb ace
So lovely!
April 15th, 2025  
Dianne ace
This is really meaningful - those hands that have worked so hard.
April 15th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! so very beautiful - brings a lump to my throat, fav,
April 15th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
April 15th, 2025  
