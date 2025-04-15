Sign up
Previous
Photo 546
In my mother's hands
Like every Tuesday I was at my mom's. She is already lying down and speaks very incomprehensibly but she likes to listen to stories. Today I told her about my project 30 shots of a shell. When she was playing with a shell I took this shot.
15th April 2025
15th Apr 25
5
4
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3550
photos
252
followers
218
following
149% complete
View this month »
Tags
30-shots2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful hand portrait.
April 15th, 2025
Barb
ace
So lovely!
April 15th, 2025
Dianne
ace
This is really meaningful - those hands that have worked so hard.
April 15th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! so very beautiful - brings a lump to my throat, fav,
April 15th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
April 15th, 2025
