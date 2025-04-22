Previous
Close up by haskar
Photo 552

Close up

22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
151% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Karen ace
Terrific in its simplicity.
April 22nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Just beautiful!
April 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact