Somewhere in the clouds by haskar
Photo 559

Somewhere in the clouds

Double exposure. I was waiting for beautiful cumulus clouds, but there will be none this month.
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Beverley ace
Very lovely though…
April 29th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
I love the streaks showing through. I had to wonder if it would be possible to make the shell a little more transparent but then I remembered that this is a double exposure not a superimposed image. :)
April 29th, 2025  
