Photo 559
Somewhere in the clouds
Double exposure. I was waiting for beautiful cumulus clouds, but there will be none this month.
29th April 2025
29th Apr 25
haskar
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
OM-5
Taken
29th April 2025 6:17pm
Tags
30-shots2025
Beverley
ace
Very lovely though…
April 29th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
I love the streaks showing through. I had to wonder if it would be possible to make the shell a little more transparent but then I remembered that this is a double exposure not a superimposed image. :)
April 29th, 2025
