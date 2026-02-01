Previous
Portrait of a white peacock by haskar
Portrait of a white peacock

contrast
haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Linda Godwin
The shadow is really cool
February 1st, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh the contrast of the white and the shadow - well done!
February 1st, 2026  
