A samara by haskar
A samara

A little snow on the frozen river. Snow is falling in clumps from the trees along the banks.
3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

haskar

haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Amazing and beautiful!
February 3rd, 2026  
Has a mysterious feel.
February 3rd, 2026  
