Photo 566
Sculpture
A nymph who tries to take grapes from a satyr.
Contrast
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
5
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3875
photos
240
followers
197
following
559
560
561
562
563
564
565
566
563
3156
3157
564
3158
565
3159
566
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
OM-5
Taken
1st February 2026 12:20pm
for2026
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture!
February 4th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Perfectly composed
February 4th, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
Too funny, nice contrast!
February 4th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks good.
February 4th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous sculpture
February 4th, 2026
