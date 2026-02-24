Previous
An ice path by haskar
An ice path

The rain had washed away the snow, but ice remained on the paths. I watched this woman struggle to keep her balance. That black dog was making it very difficult for her.
haskar

Hazel ace
It looks like an accident about to happen…..
February 24th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
I hope she got off the path.
February 24th, 2026  
haskar ace
@quietpurplehaze21 She slipped but didn't fall. I was walking alongside the path on the leaves.
February 24th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Dogs are more sensible - , she should join them walking in the leaves at the side of the path !!
February 24th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Neat candid...I hope she stayed safe from falling.
February 24th, 2026  
