Previous
Photo 584
An ice path
The rain had washed away the snow, but ice remained on the paths. I watched this woman struggle to keep her balance. That black dog was making it very difficult for her.
24th February 2026
24th Feb 26
5
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
Tags
for2026
Hazel
ace
It looks like an accident about to happen…..
February 24th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
I hope she got off the path.
February 24th, 2026
haskar
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
She slipped but didn't fall. I was walking alongside the path on the leaves.
February 24th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Dogs are more sensible - , she should join them walking in the leaves at the side of the path !!
February 24th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Neat candid...I hope she stayed safe from falling.
February 24th, 2026
