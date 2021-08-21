Previous
Day 3 - Peaches by hatredboy
Day 3 - Peaches

Round, square, oval peaches
Thick, tall, lean peaches
Big, small, thin peaches
yeah!
I love all peaches!
Marek M.

@hatredboy
