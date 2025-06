Simple gestures, Sacred days

During my lunch break today, I picked up my phone and headed out with one goal in mind: to capture a glimbse of Eid. Most of the celebration here happens behind closed doors, so I wasn't expecting much.

But then I came across these two gentlemen, caught in a quiet moment, exchanging Eid pleasantries, and perhaps reminiscing about days gone by. All in the spirit of fighting that Eid afternoon boredom, that so many know too well.