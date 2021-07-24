Previous
Tenor viol by hazelp
Tenor viol

I was playing viols with friends this afternoon
24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

Hazel

@hazelp
Sh
What a beautiful picture
July 24th, 2021  
Sue
How great to play such a beautiful instrument..very nice picture
July 24th, 2021  
