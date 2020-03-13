Reflecting

I've not posted anything for absolutely ages but felt I should try to get back into again.



My mum has been recently diagnosed with early stage Alzheimer's and although she has care visits needs a bit more looking after to help her stay in her own home as long as possible, so I have been kept rather busy of late.

I will try to get back to posting a daily photo but I can't promise anything.



Initially I took this because of the Coot but in actual fact I like more for the reflections of the reeds on the water.