(1) - A New Hope by hd80
(1) - A New Hope

Friday, 1st January

There isn't the usual optimism around at the start of 2021. No resolutions here, other than to live gently and heal body and mind. Try and enjoy the simple things in life. Enjoy what I can.

Christmas decorations are going away soon. Time to move on..
Paul Hudson

