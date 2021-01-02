Previous
(2) - The Flower Bed by hd80
(2) - The Flower Bed

Saturday, 2nd January

The flower bed is finished. That took a lot of digging and building, more than I thought. Just a fraction of the work needed in the garden, but it's a job ticked off the list none the less.
2nd January 2021

Paul Hudson

