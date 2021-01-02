Sign up
2 / 365
(2) - The Flower Bed
Saturday, 2nd January
The flower bed is finished. That took a lot of digging and building, more than I thought. Just a fraction of the work needed in the garden, but it's a job ticked off the list none the less.
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
Paul Hudson
ace
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European.
