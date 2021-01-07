Sign up
(7) - Situation Report
Thursday, 7th January
I made a bit of an effort to get dressed, wear my new jumper, and have a shave.
I have started to remove social media from my phone again, and limit my exposure to Instagram.
Less time spent on news websites, apart from to find out the latest developments in American Politics.
Got a fair amount of work done.
Underlying anxiety still there, but better able to function as a human.
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
Paul Hudson
ace
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European.
Julie
You look a cool dude Paul, great portrait photo, nice jumper.
January 8th, 2021
