(7) - Situation Report by hd80
(7) - Situation Report

Thursday, 7th January

I made a bit of an effort to get dressed, wear my new jumper, and have a shave.

I have started to remove social media from my phone again, and limit my exposure to Instagram.

Less time spent on news websites, apart from to find out the latest developments in American Politics.

Got a fair amount of work done.

Underlying anxiety still there, but better able to function as a human.
Paul Hudson

Julie
You look a cool dude Paul, great portrait photo, nice jumper.
January 8th, 2021  
