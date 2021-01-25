Previous
(25) - Walk by hd80
25 / 365

(25) - Walk

Monday, 25th January

In truth we have not had much snow. It's more ice than anything else.

Trying to get back into going for a walk every day. It is getting a bit frustrating just walking the same streets. Need to see something more interesting.
Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European.
