Previous
Next
(26) - Ice by hd80
26 / 365

(26) - Ice

Tuesday, 26th January

More snow and ice. More walking. Not much to highlight in my day. Not much energy to get much done other than wake up, be a parent, and work.
26th January 2021 26th Jan 21

Paul Hudson

ace
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European.
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise