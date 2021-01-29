(29) - New Environment

Friday, 29th January



Today, because I needed to get the car serviced I finally had a legitimate excuse to travel. So off to near Wisbech I went. It made me realise just how much I needed to see some different surroundings. To walk new streets, and explore new areas felt like a breath of fresh air.



I wanted to keep going, past the town and on up to the coast. This is why I don't agree with the all restrictions, to spend a few hours watching the sea come in and out, on my own, with nobody around would be safe and it would be wonderful for my mental health.



But for now I will just have to be content with jumping in the car and finding some more walks in my local area.