(30) - Weekend

Saturday, 30th January



Back when I was younger the weekend would be the time for getting out and doing stuff, travelling around, meeting friends, indulging in hobbies.



As you become a parent that sadly diminishes somewhat (at least until they get a bit older), but at the moment, given the situation we find ourselves in, it can be very hard to find anything fun to do, as its raining and everything is closed.



Besides, I have a skip to fill, so I can get some exercise doing that.