(45) - More Sunrise

Sunday, 14th February



I seem to have got myself stuck into a bit of a run of sunrise pictures. It's that time of year I guess.



Its valentines day. A day we would have made more of an effort with in the past but with everything going on, it's just another day really.



Can't help but think of the pubs and restaurants missing out on all that Valentines trade. Let's hope they are doing good business with takeaways.