(46) - Out with the cold... by hd80
(46) - Out with the cold...

Monday, 15th February

In with the mild. But also grey damp skies to greet the start of the new working week. Lost count how many weeks of lockdown this is, roaming the local streets like a ghost condemned to be tied to this location for ever more.
Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European.
