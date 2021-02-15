Sign up
(46) - Out with the cold...
Monday, 15th February
In with the mild. But also grey damp skies to greet the start of the new working week. Lost count how many weeks of lockdown this is, roaming the local streets like a ghost condemned to be tied to this location for ever more.
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
Paul Hudson
ace
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European.
