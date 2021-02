(47) - Rose

Tuesday, 16th February



I do wonder if/when we make it out of this how we will adjust to usual day to day activities, like socialising for instance. The idea of having to converse face to face with people that you don't live with could be like having to re-learn a lost art. Or, for the small talk hating, introverts like me, just another layer of awkwardness I don't have the energy for right now.