(48) - Walking In The Rain by hd80
48 / 365

(48) - Walking In The Rain

Wednesday, 17th February

Not much to see here. The weather isn't great, and I have work to do in the garden. I have work to do in the office. I have work to do in my head.
17th February 2021 17th Feb 21

Paul Hudson

ace
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European.
13% complete

