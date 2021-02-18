Previous
Next
(49) - Looking For Light by hd80
49 / 365

(49) - Looking For Light

Thursday, 18th February

Brighter start today. I try and get out for a walk before everyone wakes up, this is starting to get easier as the days get longer, and the milder weather draws in.

Nothing new to report. Just another day of work.
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

Paul Hudson

ace
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European.
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise