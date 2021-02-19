(50) - Out With Camera

Friday, 19th February



50 days into this year and the best I can really say is, hanging on in there.



I took the camera out to see if I could get some shots of the sunrise. It was hidden behind the clouds for a while, and it looks like I would not be that successful.



So I parked up on the old bridge, sat with my music on, drunk my coffee, and waited. Once the light appeared it was interesting to just sit and wait and watch as the light changed, got brighter, and then disappeared behind the clouds again.



You can't afford to hang about on sunrises and sunsets, sometimes you only have seconds before the light changes. A fleeting moment you probably won't be able to capture again.