(56) - Colour by hd80
56 / 365

(56) - Colour

Thursday, 25th February

I think its the colour I miss most about winter. It is all just so dull and grey.
Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European.
