(57) - Making An Effort by hd80
57 / 365

(57) - Making An Effort

Friday, 26th February

I made a point of getting up at my usual 5am wake up time and not sleeping in. I knew it was going to be a clear sunrise, and I hoped for a bit of morning colour.

So I drove down to the Pike and Eel in Needingworth to sit by the river and see if I can capture the sun coming up over the trees.

Whilst I have issues with the kit lens on my camera (its always been rather soft) I am still pleased I got a few colourful shots.
Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European.
