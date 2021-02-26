Sign up
57 / 365
(57) - Making An Effort
Friday, 26th February
I made a point of getting up at my usual 5am wake up time and not sleeping in. I knew it was going to be a clear sunrise, and I hoped for a bit of morning colour.
So I drove down to the Pike and Eel in Needingworth to sit by the river and see if I can capture the sun coming up over the trees.
Whilst I have issues with the kit lens on my camera (its always been rather soft) I am still pleased I got a few colourful shots.
26th February 2021
26th Feb 21
Paul Hudson
ace
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European.
423
photos
4
followers
0
following
