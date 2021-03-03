Previous
Next
(62) - Waiting for the train that never comes by hd80
62 / 365

(62) - Waiting for the train that never comes

Wednesday, 3rd March

I don't mind playing train set, but it's all about the construction and not about the playing. I think A will be taking after me in that respect. Thats exactly how I was.
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

Paul Hudson

ace
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European.
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise