64 / 365
(64) - Looking Out
Friday, 5th March
Another working week comes to an end. Looking out of my window to see what needs doing in the garden for the weekend.
Not much there in the way of photo inspiration right now.
5th March 2021
5th Mar 21
0
0
Paul Hudson
ace
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European.
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
2021
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
5th March 2021 3:46pm
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
