(67) - Stamford

Monday, 8th March



Today I got to travel up to Stamford to get my car sorted. Whilst I had been looking forward to a few hours to mooch about, the weather didn't help me, so I battled the cold wind and the rain and I wandered streets of closed up shops.



Things too were weighing on my mind, I got to book my Vaccination, which was unexpected and has lead me to consider the future with it, as well as contemplate the last year without it.