(69) - Lifes No Picnic

Wednesday, 10th March



I wonder how nice it must be for A, with the only problem in the world being what to play with, or whether pooh bear has enough pretend sandwich. It's not a bad life.



Of course you can never appreciate how good it is to be young when you are a child, in much the same way people of my age can not appreciate how good it must be compared to being elderly.



But today was a hard day, working hard has burnt me out slightly, lots on my mind, early to bed.