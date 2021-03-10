Previous
Next
(69) - Lifes No Picnic by hd80
69 / 365

(69) - Lifes No Picnic

Wednesday, 10th March

I wonder how nice it must be for A, with the only problem in the world being what to play with, or whether pooh bear has enough pretend sandwich. It's not a bad life.

Of course you can never appreciate how good it is to be young when you are a child, in much the same way people of my age can not appreciate how good it must be compared to being elderly.

But today was a hard day, working hard has burnt me out slightly, lots on my mind, early to bed.
10th March 2021 10th Mar 21

Paul Hudson

ace
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European.
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise