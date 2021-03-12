(71) - What To Expect

Friday, 12th March



I don't think I really gave it much conscious thought since I booked it, but today I got my Vaccine. It was an odd feeling, a hope that it was just one step on the road back to normality, some much needed piece of mind. But also a step filled with trepidation, will I react ok to the side effects? Is it going to be safe for me? Will it work?



It took 8 hours before I started to feel ill, the shivers and the fever went throughout the night.



Despite the fear and uncertainty, still a small price worth paying.